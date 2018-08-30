Footaction and Champion Athleticwear are launching a collection with West Philadelphia designer and artist King Saladeen.

The capsule consists of hoodies, tees and sweatpants that get fitted with that artist’s signature bear characters and bright colors. It’s no coincidence that the line is dropping in time for back to school season as it aims to inspire self-expression in the youth.

This isn’t the first time Saladeen has linked with Footaction. Back in 2015, he was a featured artist during Art Basel.

You can shop the Footaction x Champion x King Saladeen collection starting Saturday, September 1 at https://www.footaction.com/. A Champion Reverse Weave hoodie is always cozy goodness. A fresh design makes it even better.

Check out some detailed photos of pieces from the collab in the gallery.

Footaction & Champion Launching Collection With Philly Artist King Saladeen was originally published on hiphopwired.com