Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz was originally published on globalgrind.com
Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Karrueche & Victor enjoy a day at Miami Beach
Source:Splash News
1 of 11
2. Vic loves a good wedgie picking moment
Source:Splash News
2 of 11
3. Kae captioned this photo: “Hello from us.” Heard you, girl!
3 of 11
4. All smiles outside Delilah Nightclub in L.A.
Source:Splash News
4 of 11
5. Looking like money on a KITH retreat.
5 of 11
6. How cute are they?
Source:Splash News
6 of 11
7. Vic shows off his girl.
7 of 11
8. They’re always side-by-side these days.
8 of 11
9. A throwback Vic x Kae pic.
Source:Splash News
9 of 11
10. Can you spot Karrueche?
10 of 11
11. Way too cute.
Source:Splash News
11 of 11