Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

“In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen.

“ my name Kiki bitch “ — k’yanna barber🧟‍♀️ (@tripleogyan) July 9, 2018

