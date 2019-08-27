CLOSE
Twitter Is Busy Comparing Freddie Gibbs To All The Bald Black Men, All Of Them

Posted 15 hours ago

Freddie Gibbs

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Twitter is lawless. Case in point, highly-acclaimed rapper Freddie Gibbs is currently getting compared to every brown-skinned black actor you can think of.

Don Cheadle, Billie Blanks, Kevin Garnett, Djimon Hounsou, dude that be in all the BET movies…if you’re Black with a goatee, you are Freddie Gibbs It’s all in jest, and it’s hella hilarious. Our totally not in-depth research pinpoints the start of the jokes this tweet right here.

Bruh…

But give props to Freddie Gibbs for being a good sport about it. Ain’t nothing worse than a thin-skinned rapper who can’t take a joke. Instead, Gangsta Gibbs has been RT’ing some of the funnier tweets, with some insults to keep it classy.

Salute. Peep the tweets below.

Not Lamont from Sanford & Son, though!

 

Twitter Is Busy Comparing Freddie Gibbs To All The Bald Black Men, All Of Them was originally published on hiphopwired.com

