Front Row Rundown: Lori Harvey, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, And Other Celebs We Saw Slaying NYFW

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has come to a close. But we can’t stop talking about the riveting runway, memorable moments, and celebrity sightings throughout the week.
The September 2023 cycle of NYFW was dripping with celebrity stars. Each day, we saw our favorites slaying their street style, parlaying at lavish parties, werking the catwalk, and looking fabulous on the front row of popular runway shows.
Sergio Hudson‘s Collection 12 show, held on September 10 at Spring Studios, is an example of the week’s star-studded events. ‘It girls’ from music, fashion, entertainment, and social media were on the scene. We spotted LaLa Anthony, Danielle Brooks, Gizelle Bryant, Angela Rye, Yvonne Orji, Patina Miller, June Ambrose, Quinton Brunson, and Tamron Hall, to name a few.
Downtown New York-born brand AREA‘s 2024 Ready-to-Wear show was another celebrity front-row hot spot. Held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank, the event attracted stars like Mary J. Blige, Jordan Woods,
The celebrities were outside this NYFW – and we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorites. Scroll below to gag at the fashion, make-up looks, and street style they donned in the Big Apple.
1. Marsa Martin Glams Up A Three-Piece Suit.Source:Getty
Marsai Martin turned heads as she perched on the front row of Sergio Hudson’s Runway Show at Spring Studios on September 10. We love her long glamourous hair and three-piece Sergio Hudson suit in blue, green, and yellow.
2. Jordyn Woods Rocks A Green Hooded Dress.Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 8 during NYFW. We love how she combined a flattering halter-style dress with a trendy hood for the occasion.
3. Karrcuche In Sexy Cut-Outs With AREA.Source:Getty
Karrueche Tran wore a long grey AREA dress with an exaggerated bow and diamond ornaments. The cut-outs throughout the dress are sexy, trendy, and a perfect compliment to the actress’ sleek ‘bod.
4. Bresha Webb Is A Lime Green Dream.Source:Getty
Bresha Webb is a lime green dream in this Sergio Hudson mini dress and monochromatic look. She wears the designer’s signature strong shoulder detailing and sexy silhouette so well. And the color, just pops on her gorgeous chocolate melanin skin.
5. Teyana Taylor Dons A Mesh Tank To The Diamond District.Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the Pandora Diamonds party at the start of NYFW on September 6. Her outfit included baggy distressed jeans and a sheer, mesh tank top with sequins details.
6. Mary J. Blige Is The Queen Of Street Street Style Glam At AREA.Source:Getty
Mary J. Blige posed at the AREA Spring 2024 Runway Show in an over-the-top grey ensemble. We love how she combined street and glam with a fun playsuit tied at the waist with a fitted cap.
7. Doja Cat And Ice Spice Bring “Haute”ness to NYFW.Source:Getty
Doja Cat and Ice Spice were spotted kicking it with Jean Paul Gaultier during NYFW. The two had fun with their outfits as Ice Spice wore a striped mini bodycon and Louis Vuitton purse and Doja wore a sheer three-piece ensemble.
8. Lori Harvey Slays Prabal Gurung And We Love It.Source:Getty
Lori Harvey attends the Prabal Gurung Fashion Show wearing a blue-teal designer original. The cape/sash gives just enough drama to match the sexiness of the mini skirt. We are gagging!
9. Flo Milli’s Lacy Green Jumpsuit And Blonde Hair Entered The NYFW Chat.Source:Getty
Flo Milli attended the Jean Paul Gaultier/ SSENSE party in a bold outfit that the girlies love. Her neon lace jumpsuit compliments her fit body. While her blonde bombshell hair is edgy, funky, and fun.
10. Yung Miami Gives Us Preppy Vibes At Tommy Hilfiger.Source:Getty
Yung Miami supported fellow artist SZA at the Tommy Hilfiger event during NYFW. She was spotted rocking a preppy red, blue and green plaid skirt, white top, and tan cropped blazer.
11. Shenseea Gives Fur FabulousnessSource:Getty
The category was Fur Fab for Shenseea at NYFW. She attended the Stella McCartney event on September 8 wearing a floor-length fur coat, black bodycon, and black boots.
12. Coco Jones Attends The Cut Finale Party In WhiteSource:Getty
Coco Jones posed for cameras outside of The Cut‘s NYFW Finale presented by Clinique on September 13. She turned heads all night in a corset gown with a napkin hemline that skimmed her body flawlessly.
