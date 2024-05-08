Listen Live
Celebrity

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

2020 Leaders & Legends Ball

Future and Metro Boomin set off an explosive back-and-forth war via their recent collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and he’s coming back this weekend with more heat. With the announcement of a new mixtape dropping on the same day, Gunna plans to drop an album some fans believe the Freebandz honcho dissed the former YSL affiliate.

Gunna, who is currently on his “Bittersweet” tour and prepping for the release of his new album, ONE OF WUN, slated to drop this Friday (May 10). The Young Stoner Life X account tweeted the news of the ew album, which the “pushin P” rapper reshared on his timeline.

Eagle-eyed fans took notice of Future tweeting about his upcoming untitled mixtape and some believe it’s an attempt to step on Wunna’s release date.

“F*ck yo album Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE, read the first of a series of tweets. He followed with replies that read “MAY TENTH” and “MIXTAPE PLUTO” before ending his salvo.

Gunna, perhaps in response to those lines, wrote, “F*c What These boys talkin bout” and left the cryptic message at that.

We haven’t been able to determine if a connection between the replies on X is inspired by beef but considering Hip-Hop’s current climate, fans are making up their theories. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From KYSDC
Trending
Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

News

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

Movies

It’s Gonna Be Mega: Gru & The Minions Are Back In The Second Official ‘Despicable Me 4’ Trailer

20 items
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars

15 items
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Has Old Tweets Resurface, #MetroGroomin Trends As A Result

Movies

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette

Art & Design

James Gunn Releases First Pic Of David Corenswet As ‘Superman’

29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close