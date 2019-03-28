Future was flexing in Hong Kong. On Wednesday (March 27), the Atlanta rapper performed at Reebok’s Shanghai Fashion Week show in China.

The “March Madness” rapper wasn’t the only headliner at the Shanghai Fashion Week opening show with Chinese superstar singer/actor William Chan also appearing.

The show was themese “The Other Side” and featured Reebok styles from the brand’s forthcoming Fall/Winter 2019 collection as well as current Spring/Summer 2019 styles which could be purchased immediately after the show. Reebok is one of SFW partner brands.

“Whether through innovations like The Pump technology that gave birth to the Instapump Fury or brand partnerships like CrossFit and Les Mills that helped spark a global fitness movement, Reebok has always been daring and bold, willing to do what many other sports brands have not,” said Reebok President Matt O’Toole via a press statement. “Now we’re doing it again at Shanghai Fashion Week. We know the future of style, trend and innovation will come from Asia, especially China.”

Spotlighted at the show was the new ADVANCED CONCEPTS’ Sole Fury sneaker. Designed by Helen Kirkum, the show utilizes elements of Reebok’s 3D Opus 98, Instapump Fury, Run.R 96 and Ventilator models.

Reebok recently opened its Creation Center Asia (CCA). Based in Shanghai, CCA is focused on pinpointing local consumer trends to potentially help influence Asian markets.

As for Future, who was well received, could he help ease diplomatic relations between the United States and China? We could only hope.

Future Performs At Reebok Shanghai Fashion Week Show [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com