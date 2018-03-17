G-Eazy and Halsey Linked Up at Borgata in Atlantic City

Last night (March 16) at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ, G-Eazy had special company in addition to the sold-out crowd during one of the last U.S. stops of his international tour. The crowd erupted as his chart-topping girlfriend Halsey surprised more than 2,400 people to perform an intimate duet of “Him & I,” which has reached the Top 20 charts in the United States, Australia, Canada and several other countries. Constantly touching while crossing the stage and gushing about each other following their performance, the entire crowd could feel the spark between the two musicians.

Word is afterwards G-Eazy and Halsey hit the Premier Nightclub at Borgata to perform a few more songs and kick it.