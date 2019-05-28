Ooo Kill ‘Em: All The Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym

In case you needed a reminder of what a real body looks like, Gabrielle Union is here to remind you! The 46-year-old new mom has been flaunting her curves and melanin all over the gram and we can’t stop seeing heart eye emojis.

The ageless queen opened up to Women’s Health, earlier this year, about her eating and dieting regime, and revealed she wasn’t always this healthy. While undergoing IVF treatments, Gabby began to eat poorly leading to “intense bloating.”

“My face looked like the surface of the moon, small chunks of hair were falling out,” she revealed. “At 9 a.m. I had a flat stomach. By noon I looked like I was five months pregnant.”

So she traded in her diet for a more healthy one.

‘Cut out gluten, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine and see if the swelling alleviates and it helps with your skin and hair,” Union instructed. On top of her intense water intake, she also drinks beet, carrot and kale pressed juice.

A las…this beach-ready body.

