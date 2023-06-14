Gabrielle Union Brought The Style To Her ‘The Perfect Find’ Press Tour

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is on a press tour for her upcoming Netflix movie The Perfect Find, and honey is giving us all kinds of fierce style! From Michael Kors to Versace, Union is serving in what may be her best press tour looks yet!

Union is known for her warm personality and impeccable style. Any day, you can catch her on Instagram pulling on our heartstrings with her heartfelt posts or giving us a fashion moment that goes on to live rent-free in our heads. She was recently in the press for the 50/50 comments she made regarding her and her husband Dwayne’s financial responsibilities. And while she may be going half on the bills, when it comes to her looks, the “Mary Jane” actress’s style is 100 percent all her.

The entrepreneur has been spotted in NYC lately donning some voguish threads we had to share with our audience. Jump in below to check out how good Mrs. Union-Wade looks while grinding in these streets.

