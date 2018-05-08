Gervonta Davis is a super featherweight world champion who held the WBA title in April 2018 and the IBF title in 2017.
12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is
1. Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca
2. Gervonta Davis v Liam Walsh – The Copper Box
3. IBF World Championship Boxing
4. Adrien Broner v Jessie Vargas
5. IBF World Championship Boxing
6. Flow Weekend’ Celebrity Basketball Bash
7. Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca
8. Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca
9. Adrien Broner v Jessie Vargas
10. Adrien Broner v Jessie Vargas
11. Adrien Broner v Jessie Vargas
12. IBF World Championship Boxing
