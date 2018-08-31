Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Garnett, Damian Lillard & More Celebrate The Launch of ‘NBA 2K19’

NBA 2K19’s official launch date is literally just days away and to celebrate fan-favorite game’s 20th anniversary, and the upcoming games release the folks at 2K Sports held an epic pre-launch event in NYC.

Wednesday (August 29) media, NBA 2K’s best players, special invited guest and Team 2K all converged in Williamsburgh Brooklyn to celebrate the next installment in the famed basketball video game franchise. The digital marketing director of 2K Sports Ronnie Singh aka Ronnie 2K was on hand to make sure things were running smoothly. NBA 2K19 standard edition cover athlete Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charlotte Hornets all-star guard Kemba Walker, Brooklyn Nets star D’Angelo Russell, Boston Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia 76’ers Rookie of The Year Ben Simmons, Portland Trailblazer’s star Damian Lillard, Golden State Warriors latest signee DeMarcus Cousins and future Hall of Famer and NBA 2K play-by-play analyst Kevin Garnett.

Other notable guests in attendance, Sportsnet New York Anchor Taylor Rooks , rapper Big K.R.I.T , actor Michael Rapport, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Everyday Struggle co-host Wayno, actor/musician Mack Wilds and more. Guest’s not only got a chance to play NBA 2K19 early but take a trip down memory lane and play the game all of the games that paved the way for top-selling video game franchise.

Before the close of the event, attendees were given the first look at the new NBA 2K19: The Neighborhood trailer before getting an exclusive look at a trailer set to premiere before the game’s release. To put an exclamation point on an already epic night, NBA 2K19’s music curator , Travis Scott put on an energetic performance getting the crowd hyped with tunes hits from his many albums.

It was a night for the ages indeed. In more NBA 2K19 news, The Prelude which gives players a head start in the MyCareer mode early is now available for download on consoles. Also, the new MyNBA2K19 companion app is available on Android and iOS which features the ability for users to scan their face into NBA 2K19 via their smartphones and plenty of other updated features.

The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on September 11, 2018. The 20th Anniversary Edition will be available on September 7, 2018. Pre-orders for both editions are available now. To see more photos from the night peep the gallery below.

—

Photos: Getty/Bernard Smalls

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Garnett, Damian Lillard & More Celebrate The Launch of ‘NBA 2K19’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com