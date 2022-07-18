Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, ‘FNF’ & The Crowd Goes CRAZY! [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The newest CMG signee, Glorilla surprises her fans at Birthday Bash ATL. Yo Gotti’s secret weapon hit the stage and the ladies were ready to go UP! Glorilla turned on the summer anthem ‘FNF’ & she didn’t even have to rap the lyrics, the crowd did it for her.

Check out the full photo recap below!

Everything You Might’ve Missed At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

