Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023

It was only a year ago that burgeoning rap queen Glorilla hit the Birthday Bash ATL stage for the very first time , shortly after making her rap debut with Yo Gotti’s CMG, and in the time since she’s only become an even bigger star on the scene.

That’s why it was more than exciting to welcome her back to the Bash for a headlining set this time around, and she made sure to make it quite the memorable experience.





Looking just as good as she sounded, Glo came with a fire set and even a few words of advice for the many ATLiens who popped out just to witness her miraculous “glo-up” in the rap game thus far.

See below to get some advice from the current chick in charge:

Take a look at more pics of Glorillla tearing down the 2023 Birthday Bash ATL stage below:

