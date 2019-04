As the nation mourns the untimely death of rapper, father, and humanitarian, his fans and loved ones are inking his likeness permanently.

Below, Lauren London, The Game, and more say their final “goodbyes” with new tattoos.

Photo: WENN

Gone But Never Forgotten: Lauren London, The Game, And More Honor Nipsey Hussle With New InkΒ was originally published on hiphopwired.com