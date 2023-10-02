93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cozy up this weekend with our Fall ‘What to Watch’ film list. There’s something for every family member to enjoy. From comedy to thrillers, the list is packed with must-watch movies that will have you suggesting to your friends. Check out our Fall ‘What to Watch’ films list inside.

The Fall is the perfect time to grab your favorite hoodie, order some popcorn and head to the movies. There are a number of films being released in theaters and on streaming platforms like Netflix, Peacock and Starz. Be sure that catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we have also included a few films with Latin-X leads. Spy Kids returns with Spy Kids: Armageddon, starring Gina Rodriguez. Netflix’s horror and dark comedy El Conde also made our list, which centers around Chilean dictator named Augusto Pinochet, who is actually a two-hundred-and-fifty-year-old vampire.

We were sure to include family friendly films like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, starring Brice Gonzalez, Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin and Taraji P. Henson.

Other than the films listed above, there are a ton of action packed, thrilling and haunting films that will take us straight into Spooky season. Let’s face it: Halloween begins before we make it to October.

Whether it is a comedy, drama, action or thriller film that you crave, this list will give you a preview of what’s to come this Fall. These are just a few movies we are looking forward to watching before Winter. Comment what Fall films you’re excited to catch below.

Check out trailers to our Fall ‘What to Watch’ film list below:

Grab Your Hoodie, Some Popcorn & Cozy Up To Our Fall ‘What To Watch’ Films List was originally published on globalgrind.com