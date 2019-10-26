Gucci Mane 2009 Photos + Video!

Lemon! Wondering what Gucci Mane 2009 looked like? Let us save you a Google Search with 9 photos of Guwop back in 09 below…
Who was Gucci Mane in 2009?
After a solid run of critically and commercially successful mixtape releases in 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth studio album The State vs. Radric Davis which became his first gold-certified album. Gucci ended 2009 with a bang-er: “Lemonade” the third official single off the project produced by Bangladesh.
1. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14Source:Getty
Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)
2. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)
3. BET Hip Hop Awards ’09 – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Gucci Mane attends the BET Hip Hop Awards ’09 at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia.
4. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14Source:Getty
Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)
5. Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After PartySource:Getty
Gucci Mane attends the Corner Store Magazine launch & BET Hip Hop Awards after party at Club Obsession on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14Source:Getty
Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)
7. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)
8. Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After PartySource:Getty
Gucci Mane attends the Corner Store Magazine launch & BET Hip Hop Awards after party at Club Obsession on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
9. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14Source:Getty
ATLANTA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane (Red Pants) performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)