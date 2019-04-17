Gucci Mane Is Posting All The Thirst Traps Of His Super Buff Bod On The ‘Gram

If you’ve been paying attention to Gucci Mane lately, you know that his body is looking extra banging!
Apparently, the “Tone Down” rapper has done toned up and lost a whopping 100 pounds: 50 when he was in prison and another 50 over the two years since he’s been released.
According to the Atlanta Black Star, he took to social media to encourage his fans to lose weight and that he wants to be their inspiration.
“For people who ain’t in shape, people who ain’t healthy, people need some inspiration. I was 290 pounds, now I’m a 190 pounds. I lost 100 pounds,” the 39-year-old said in an IG video recorded by his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir.
“So check this out: You can do it if I can do it. Use me for inspiration, ’cause I’m seeing a lot of y’all, and y’all look terrible.”
Ha!
Take a look at his before and after:
And of course from Coachella to the football field to the poolside, Gucci is dropping all the thirst traps for us to drool over, telling fans that he is “definitely feeling himself.”
Take a look:
1. Giving Us Coachella Desert Ready Body!
The rapper was the talk of Coachella, walking around with his 6-pack all out for the world to see. And we ain’t mad!
4. The Turning Point
When Gucci Mane left prison back in 2016, he debuted a whole new bod. He once said that being in prison and not having access to drugs and alcohol really helped him get on a healthier track. He also points to a no-carb diet and strict workout regimen as the factors that helped him shed the pounds in the beginning.
7. We Likey!!!!
Get it Gucci!!!
9. No More Bad Habits
“I was drinking pints of lean a week and smoking pounds of weed and just doing all kinds of drugs,” he told REVOLT in 2016.
“The whole way I was handling myself before I went to jail was just so negative [and] it showed in my body.”
11. He Almost Weighed 300 Pounds Back In The Day
“I was so bloated and overweight, I was almost 290 pounds,” Gucci told ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” back in 2017.
14. Spousal Support
With a wife as beautiful with a banging body like Keyshia’s, it’s clear that she served as a inspiration to stay healthy, and Gucci has always thanked her for it.
16. The Key Is Clean Eating
Back in 2017, he told Vogue, “I eat squash, which I never ate before, along with zucchini; I eat a lot of cashews, peanuts, bananas, apples, and I love salmon and chicken.” Adding, “I try to eat very clean, and I drink about 120 to 130 ounces of water a day. I mark everything I eat on a chart so I can keep track of my daily intake.”