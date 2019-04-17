If you’ve been paying attention to Gucci Mane lately, you know that his body is looking extra banging!

Apparently, the “Tone Down” rapper has done toned up and lost a whopping 100 pounds: 50 when he was in prison and another 50 over the two years since he’s been released.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, he took to social media to encourage his fans to lose weight and that he wants to be their inspiration.

“For people who ain’t in shape, people who ain’t healthy, people need some inspiration. I was 290 pounds, now I’m a 190 pounds. I lost 100 pounds,” the 39-year-old said in an IG video recorded by his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir.

“So check this out: You can do it if I can do it. Use me for inspiration, ’cause I’m seeing a lot of y’all, and y’all look terrible.”

Ha!

Take a look at his before and after:

And of course from Coachella to the football field to the poolside, Gucci is dropping all the thirst traps for us to drool over, telling fans that he is “definitely feeling himself.”

Take a look:

Gucci Mane Is Posting All The Thirst Traps Of His Super Buff Bod On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com