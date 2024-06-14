Listen Live
31 Gunna Songs for his 31st Birthday

Published on June 14, 2024

In celebration of Gunna’s 31st birthday, we’ve curated a playlist featuring his top 31 tracks that have defined his career and left an indelible mark on the music industry.

From chart-topping hits like “Drip Too Hard” and “Lemonade” to fan favorites such as “Sold Out Dates” and “Oh Okay,” this playlist showcases the Atlanta rapper’s distinctive melodic flow and impactful collaborations.

Gunna’s journey from a rising star to a mainstay in the trap music scene is evident through these tracks, each one reflecting his unique style and artistic evolution.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, this collection is a perfect way to celebrate Gunna’s birthday and appreciate his contributions to the genre. So turn up the volume and enjoy the sounds that have made Gunna a household name.

31 Gunna Songs for his 31st Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Drip Too Hard (with Lil Baby)

2. Hot (feat. Gunna) – Young Thug

3. Lemonade (feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, NAV) – Internet Money

4. Sold Out Dates (feat. Lil Baby)

5. Skybox

6. Wunna

7. Dollaz On My Head (feat. Young Thug)

8. Baby Birkin

9. Oh Okay (feat. Young Thug & Lil Baby)

10. Drip or Drown

11. Three Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug)

12. Top Off

13. Yosemite (feat. Gunna & NAV) – Travis Scott

14. Toast Up

15. Speed It Up

16. Big Shot

17. One Call

18. Who You Foolin

19. Phase

20. Outstanding

21. Argentina

22. Addys (feat. Nechie)

23. Nasty Girl/On Camera

24. King Kong (feat. Young Thug)

25. Cooler Than A Bitch (feat. Roddy Ricch)

26. Met Gala

27. Beatin Down Yo Block

28. Banking On Me

29. Street Sweeper (feat. Future)

30. Cash War

31. Don’t Play Around

31 items
