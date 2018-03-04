Hail To Independent Film! Our Faves Shine At The 2018 Spirit Awards

On Saturday, March 3, the stars gathered in Malibu to honor this year’s stars in in independent film. And what a day it was!

With “Get Out’s” Jordan Peele winning for Best Feature Film and Best Director and “Mudbound’s” Dee Rees winning the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble, the 2018 event was nothing but #BlackExcellence from head to toe.

Here’s a peek at the best looks from on-stage, the red carpet and behind the scenes.