Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are where the stars step out in style for the cameras and the red carpet. Hair is equally as important as one’s ensemble to set off a look. The 2018 Oscars brought a lot of volume and sleek styles. Danai Gurira and Andra Day showed us how to play with accessories and color in our hair. Click through our gallery for the top hairstyles from the 90th Annual Academy Awards and how to achieve the look. Let us know which hairstyle is your favorite.