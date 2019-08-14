CLOSE
20 Times Halle Berry Proved That She’s The Baaaadest

Posted 22 hours ago

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Listen…like a fine wine, Halle Berry continues to prove that she gets better with age.

And at the age of 53 she is the epitome and living a carefree life filled with fun, family and fitness. That, and by the looks of her IG account, she is practically aging backwards.

Just look at her most recent post. For her birthday on August 14, the Oscar winner posted a pretty sexy selfie, going braless and showing that she hasn’t lost a step in her 53 years of this earth.

“Leveled up, Circa ‘66,” she wrote.

Leveled up, Circa ‘66.

And leveled up is exactly what the mother of two has been doing.

Here are 20 times on the ‘Gram that she has shown that she is the baaaadest, period.

20 Times Halle Berry Proved That She’s The Baaaadest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Be yours before anyone else’s ♥️

2.

3.

4.

5.

Springtime Confusion. #FauxFur

6.

7.

Why be moody when you can shake ya booty 💙🧿

8.

9.

10.

Sofia’s got jewels. 💎 #JohnWick3

11.

One with the locals. 🐈✨

12.

13.

14.

It’s #FitnessFriday and today we talk about the importance of trying something new. Many of us get stuck in our fitness routines and do the same circuits over and over each week. We do the same exercises for legs, the same for upper body, the same for abs and so on and then we wonder why we don’t see any real change in our body. Well, here is the answer. You have to shock your system and offer your body new exercises that it can respond to. Recently, I started doing #handstands with #donkeykicks and I noticed my upper body got stronger and more defined. So today in my stories, fitness icon @peterleethomas will show you 3 easy ways of doing old exercises to shock your body and get faster results. The #planche works shoulders, the #atomicclimber works lower abs and the #pistolsquat works the legs. I guarantee you you will see a change! I also shared two of my favorite lunch meals to have on the go. As always enjoy! ❤️💪🏽#FitnessFridayHB #Week30

15.

Hot af today. All I can do.

16.

17.

Lazy Sunday ✨✨

18.

19.

Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be!

20.

It’s #FitnessFriday and today let’s talk about the chest, LADIES! It’s seems like everyone I know is always complaining about their chest muscles or their lack of chest muscles! Many women I know often complain that gravity is taking hold of their breasts and they struggle to “keep 'em up”. For me, working out my chest muscles have been key to keeping the ta ta’s right. Besides wearing a bra to bed every night since I was 16, doing very specific chest exercises over the years have helped as well. For me it’s been important to work my chest muscles in a gentle way because the goal is never to get too muscular, but to stay feminine and long. So ladies, today on my IG Stories I share with you a simple exercise that I love. All you need is a ball and you can get started at home. We call it a ball up! WARNING, it does look easy, but do 50 reps for 3 sets 3 days a week and watch how much you sweat and how you begin to defy gravity! And for the guys, I know you all worry about your chest too. Peter shares the regular ball up and, for the super fit, a version with a little “hot sauce” on it. That’s what I call the super hard versions of exercises. Share your favorite chest exercises and tag #FitnessFridayHB Have fun! 💪🏽❤️

