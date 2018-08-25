In just a matter of hours, it all fell down for Trump worshiper Paris Dennard .

On August 22, The Washington Post published a story about Dennard being fired from Arizona State University for sexual harassment. He allegedly made masturbatory gestures, and touched a woman’s “neck with his tongue.” Dennard has now been “suspended” CNN, he was dropped as a contributed from NPR and he has been silent on social media.

As you can imagine, Twitter has been rejoicing that a man who defended Trump even when he said there were “good people” in a group of Nazis has not been exposed as being a sexual predator.

See some of the hilarious reactions below.

Hallelujah! Black Twitter Hilariously Rejoices At Paris Dennard Having The Worst Week Ever was originally published on newsone.com