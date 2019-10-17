Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare

Halloween is pretty much the only day the world can be whomever they want for 24 hours. Some people spend months brainstorming the perfect costume, while others resort to makeup to execute an unique look.
1. THE RED DEVIL
You can’t do Halloween without a classic devil look. Instagram user Elijah Neshone went all the way in with his rendition of an angelic devil. The drama!
2. TEKASHI SNITCH NINE
Given all the Tekashi 69 drama we’ve witnessed this year, there will definitely be a bunch of parody costumes of him. Instagram user Shannon Smart committed to the look with a bunch of fun beauty products. If you’re a makeup guru, you’ll be definitely get good use out of these items.
3. MALEFICENT
Here’s a fun Maleficent look that only took 6 products to use. If you’re not that into makeup and don’t want to break the bank, this looks for you! Instagram user Mathusha created this with a minimalist mentality.
4. THE BLACK JESSICA RABBIT
Jessica Rabbit has always been an iconic look to recreate. Instagram user Star gave us an updated version of the red-haired vixen. I love that she had fun with this beauty look. She’s giving avant garde vibes with that high eyebrow.
5. THE SEXY DEMON
That’s one sexy demon! Instagram user Ashley Rogers did the absolute most with this dark, demon look. This has the potential to be a low skill level look, if you don’t go the extra mile of coloring your eye balls.
6. BEAUTY PRESSURE
This makeup look speaks volumes. Instagram user Kayla Bashe decided to create a face that speaks to the pressure of being perfect and living up to society’s expectations. The message is solid and this is an easy look to recreate.
7. AFRICAN QUEEN
Instagram user Lyric Sherade embodied this African Queen look. This is a basic beat that will rely mostly on tribal art and African prints.
8. ALL EYES ON ME
Now this is a creative makeup beat. I’m not sure what you’d wear as a costume, but the eyeballs drawn all over Julia’s face are a bit creepy. This look will require lots of skill and a bunch of time.
9. HEAD WITCH IN CHARGE
Tiffany “New York” Pollard showed us what a head witch in charge should look like. Her makeup artist gave a dark glam beat with a spider web around her eye.
10. CLOWNING AROUND
If you really want to scare people, dress up as a clown. Instagram user Abbi gave Bozo realness with this fun, cutesy look.
11. CRUELLA DE VIL
Another Halloween staple is the Cruella De Vil look from 101 Dalmatians. There are so many ways to execute this look but Instagram user Tanya went in for the kill.
12. GOOD KITTY
I know there is more to Halloween than dressing up as a cat, but this makeup is way too cute to pass up. If you’re a skilled artist, you can really do a lot with this look.
13. STORM
Believe it or not, this is the simple version of Storm. It is so beautifully done that I’d want to have my face beat like this 365 days a year.
14. FRANKENSTUNNER
This is what happens when Frankenstein and a Glamour girl have a baby. I imagine it would take a few hours to execute a look this detailed. Definitely original!
15. SPIDER GIRL
You might hate spiders, but you won’t hate this face beat. Instagram user Kati creatively drew a spider over her eye and it is honestly such a genius look.
16. JOKER
There are levels to the clown looks. Saminah went half joker, half normal for her Halloween makeup.
17. PEPPA PIG
This look took 100% commitment. Abbi morphed herself into the cutest piglet ever.
18. OUCH!
This looks painful. Lyric Sherade gave us the complete opposite of African Queen with this crazy, creepy makeup.
19. THE BLACK UNICORN
Kayla Bashe is a magical being so of course she’d add a unicorn look to her Halloween lineup.
20. QUEEN OF DARKNESS
I’m not too sure what this makeup look is, but I’m lovin’ it.
21. ADORABLE KITTY
Makeup is so versatile and this is the evidence. This cat makeup is completely different from the one posted before. Instagram user Oz uses adhesive jewels to accentuate parts of her face.
22. PAPA LEGBA
If you’ve ever watched American Horror Story, then you know this makeup beat is of Papa Legba. SPOT ON!
23. SKELATOR
Another staple Halloween costume is the skeleton. Lyric Sherade bodies yet another look with her flawless makeup aesthetic.
24. CASUALTY OF WAR
Instagram user Lydia Stanley also uses her makeup platform to make a statement. This look was inspired by a video she watched about Nigerian soldiers and all that they endure defending their country.
25. PROCEED WITH CAUTION
At this point, I’m convinced that most makeup artist have magical powers that transform them into these extremely creative and detailed looks.