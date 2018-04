A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT

Continue reading HAPPY 313 DAY! S/O To All The Real Detroit Playas