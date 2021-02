Happy Birthday Logic! Here’s 7 of His Songs to Celebrate His 31st Year of Life

1. 1-800-273-8255 Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid 2. Icy – Logic ft. Gucci Mane 3. Aquarius III 4. Young Jesus – Logic ft. Big Lenbo 5. Everyday – Logic & Marshmello 6. Take It Back 7. One Day – Logic ft. Ryan Tedder