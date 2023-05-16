Happy Birthday Ralph Tresvant! Here’s 10 Songs To Celebrate His Special Day

Today, May 16th Ralph Tresvant celebrates his 55th birthday! Hot off the New Edition Legacy Tour, Ralph hasn’t missed a beat throughout his entire career!
As a member of New Edition, the most influential R&B groups of its generation, Ralph has been singing his way to our hearts for years. With 6 studio albums released by New Edition and 3 solo albums there’s too many tunes to choose from but we put together 10 of hits for you to vibe to on this special day!
1. Mr. Telephone Man
2. All Mine feat. Johnny Gill
3. Sensitivity
4. I’m Still In Love With You
5. If It Isn’t Love
6. Do What I Gotta Do
7. Stone Cold Gentleman feat. New Edition
8. When I Need Somebody
9. Can You Stand The Rain
10. Cool It Now
