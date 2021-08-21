Happy Chuck Brown Day! Take A Look At These Rare Photos Chuck Brown at RFK

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today the DMV and all over world, we celebrate the life and legacy of The Godfather of Go1Go Chuck Brown! This year would have been 85th year of life after his passing in 2012.

As reminisce on his music that has become a part of our DNA and his unforgettable performances, take a look at the rare photos below of the one and only Chuck Brown. These photos were taken by Praise 104.1 & WOL DC News’ Program Director, Ron Thompson.

Chuck Brown will forever be remembered!

