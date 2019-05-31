Harmoniously Hot: 23 Times Normani Snatched Our Edges With Her Lewks

Normani is a superstar. Everything from her voice to her dance moves to her stunning looks makes her a shoe-in to be music’s next big thing. Since splitting with her group Fifth Harmony last year, the ATL native has done all the things to make her mark on the industry — and judging by the reception she’s receiving, Ms. Hamilton will be around for a really long time.

Even Queen Beyonce is a fan of the young stunner. In an interview with Hot 97 back in March, Normani went into detail about the magical meeting she had with Bey, saying,:

“When I met her we just casually talked. She was like ‘Oh my gosh’ she didn’t even give me a chance to introduce myself. She looks at me she says, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve been waiting so long to meet you.’ She was just like ‘you keep doing your thing. I’m really proud of you. I’m watching you.”

Whew chile, could you imagine the biggest star in music telling you that she’s proud?! Although Normani is a Bey stan like many of us, she’s still not a fan of being compared to the star. After a few stellar performances and hit singles, plus the departure from her group, folks started to crown the young star “the next Beyonce”. To that, she tweeted:

I am NORMANI. I was born NORMANI. I will die NORMANI. PERIOD *in my city girls voice* — Normani (@Normani) October 24, 2018

We couldn’t agree more. There’s room for all the queens. And in honor of Queen Normani’s jordan year, let’s take a look at some of her lewks that totally snatched us bald.

