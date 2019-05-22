Haters Gonna Hate! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

So it looks like the anticipated redesign of the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman will no longer be unveiled in 2020.

President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the news on Wednesday during a hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee.

Mnuchin told Rep. Ayanna Pressley that the reasoning behind this delay was fear of “counterfeiting.”

.@RepPressley: "Do you support Harriet Tubman being on the $20 bill?" Secretary @stevenmnuchin1: "I've made no decision as it relates to that." pic.twitter.com/LuDNEhiEFH — CSPAN (@cspan) May 22, 2019

“The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” he claimed, adding, “based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.”

Oh…so ya’ll concerned about fake dollars floating around the country? That’s what this is about?

NBC News reported that the unveiling of Tubman’s bill next year was supposed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

So when can we expect to see our idol immortalized on our currency? Apparently no time soon. Mnuchin said that the design process has been halted and no new imagery will be unveiled until 2028, which is way after Trump and his administration will be long gone.

You know, we might actually have believed their lies had Trump not said in 2016 that the only reason they the iconic freed slave was being put on the bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson, was nothing but “pure political correctness.” That, and he proposed putting the American hero’s portrait on the $2 bill.Like who uses a $2 bill? Granted, this comes as no surprise, given this President’s disdain for strong Black women like Tubman. Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this. Take a look:

