Is This Your King? VOTE For HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018

Posted December 19, 2018

Evening Standard Theatre Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Don’t you just love Black men? The bigger, the more bearded, the better. This year, Black men excelled at their crafts. From starring in record-breaking films to TV shows that more the culture and every suited and booted event in between, vote for the king of 2018.

1. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:Getty

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Source:Getty

3. Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan Source:Getty

4. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

5. Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes Source:Getty

6. Y’lan Noel

Y'lan Noel Source:Getty

7. Florian Munteanu

Florian Munteanu Source:Getty

8. John David Washington

John David Washington Source:Getty

9. Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick Source:Getty

10. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa Source:Getty

11. Winston Duke

Winston Duke Source:Getty
