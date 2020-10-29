Here Are 5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Gave Us Life

No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default.
Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look.
The last couple of years have been very productive for Tracee. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is filming both Blackish and her spinoff show Mixedish. She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.
As we enter her 48th year of life, we’re exploring 5 times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT A W MAGAZINE EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
This photo perfectly sums up Tracee Ellis Ross’ spirit. She’s funny, stylish, and gorgeous. She attended a W Magazine event in a silver metallic Balmain bodysuit.
Tracee is one of those women born to be a fashion maven. The way she throws things together effortlessly is an acquired skill that most don’t have. She is so good at dressing herself, that she really doesn’t NEED a stylist. She has been the person responsible for some of her best looks!
While this is just a simple jumpsuit, Tracee brings so much swag to it. She can do no wrong in my book!
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross outdid herself at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a black Marc Jacobs gown with a matching head wrap. When have we ever witnessed a celebrity with a head wrap on the red carpet of such a prestigious event?
I love the subtle ways that Black celebrities show up and show out with their unapologetic Blackness. It’s moment like these I grow a deeper appreciate for how celebrities use their platform. Do it for the culture!
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m sure Tracee wasn’t the first to wear a head wrap on the red carpet, but she may be the first to do it at the Golden Globes. It was a complete fashion moment!
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
The 2018 theme for the MET Gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination”. Tracee Ellis Ross defines heavenly body so no matter what she wore, she was right on theme! She looked amazing in this hot pink Michael Kors dress.
From hair, to makeup, to the dress, Tracee is styled to perfection. Hot pink just might be her color. She’s been spied wearing it a bunch of times on the red carpet and it is always a vision of excellence. Tracee looks like a modern day barbie doll. As a matter of fact, Barbie could never!
4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 49TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This woman is a complete vibe, okay? Tracee Ellis Ross posed with her NAACP Image Award in a gold sequin dress with a brown fur draped over her shoulders. Tracee threw her hair in a high braided ponytail that fell to her back.
The styling is impeccable. The fur coats says, “I’ve got way too much sauce for you folks!” Furs on the red carpet have always been a questionable move due to animal rights activists. Knowing Ms. Ross, she’s likely wearing a coat handed down from her glamorous mama. Whether faux or authentic, that fur is the business. I’m so obsessed with this look!
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT MARIE CLAIRE’S IMAGE MAKER AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Is that Diana Ross or Tracee Ellis Ross on the red carpet? At this point I can’t tell! The actress wore a silk sporty retro Valentino jumpsuit to the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in 2018. She can literally make a diaper look chic! It’s a skill.
Tracee committed to her 70’s-inspired jumpsuit by manipulating her curls into an afro and wearing oversized earrings. She also wore a box clutch with her pal Karla Welch’s name on it. The two hit the red carpet in the same ensemble! We obviously know who wore it better!