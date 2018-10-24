Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

Posted 23 hours ago

“Suspicious packages” were received at multiple locations this week containing potentially destructive devices. Here are all the people who where sent packages.

Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. George Soros

George Soros Source:WENN

An explosive package was sent to the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday, October 22nd, 2018

2. Barack & Michelle Obama

Barack & Michelle Obama Source:WENN

A bomb was intercepted before it reached the Washington, D.C. home of Former President Barack & Michelle Obama

3. Former CIA director John Brennan

Former CIA director John Brennan Source:Getty

An explosive package was sent to Former CIA director John Brennan and addressed to CNN. Brennen works with MSNBC

4. CNN

CNN Source:Getty

CNN’s New York office was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspected bomb was sent to their mailroom

5. Eric Holder

Eric Holder Source:Getty

A package had been sent to the office of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder but was returned to sender…

6. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Source:Getty

The return address to the bomb sent to Holder was the office of Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz

7. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Source:Getty

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was notified that another suspicious device had been sent to his office

8. Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters Source:Getty

A suspicous package was sent to the Capitol Heights, Maryland office of Senator Maxine Waters.

