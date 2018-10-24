Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

“Suspicious packages” were received at multiple locations this week containing potentially destructive devices. Here are all the people who where sent packages.

1. George Soros Source:WENN An explosive package was sent to the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday, October 22nd, 2018

2. Barack & Michelle Obama Source:WENN A bomb was intercepted before it reached the Washington, D.C. home of Former President Barack & Michelle Obama

3. Former CIA director John Brennan Source:Getty An explosive package was sent to Former CIA director John Brennan and addressed to CNN. Brennen works with MSNBC

4. CNN Source:Getty CNN’s New York office was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspected bomb was sent to their mailroom

5. Eric Holder Source:Getty A package had been sent to the office of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder but was returned to sender…

6. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Source:Getty The return address to the bomb sent to Holder was the office of Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz

7. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Source:Getty New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was notified that another suspicious device had been sent to his office