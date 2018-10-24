Here Are The 8 People Who Were Sent Explosive Packages

“Suspicious packages” were received at multiple locations this week containing potentially destructive devices. Here are all the people who where sent packages.
1. George SorosSource:WENN
An explosive package was sent to the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday, October 22nd, 2018
2. Barack & Michelle ObamaSource:WENN
A bomb was intercepted before it reached the Washington, D.C. home of Former President Barack & Michelle Obama
3. Former CIA director John BrennanSource:Getty
An explosive package was sent to Former CIA director John Brennan and addressed to CNN. Brennen works with MSNBC
4. CNNSource:Getty
CNN’s New York office was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspected bomb was sent to their mailroom
5. Eric HolderSource:Getty
A package had been sent to the office of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder but was returned to sender…
6. Debbie Wasserman SchultzSource:Getty
The return address to the bomb sent to Holder was the office of Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz
7. New York Gov. Andrew CuomoSource:Getty
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was notified that another suspicious device had been sent to his office
8. Maxine WatersSource:Getty
A suspicous package was sent to the Capitol Heights, Maryland office of Senator Maxine Waters.