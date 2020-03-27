Here Is How The Fashion World Is Helping Combat The Coronavirus [Photos]

While the majority of the world continues to live in a state of fear and uncertainty this crisis is also is providing opportunities for us to unify. With no foolproof cure in sight we are seeing how long goodwill can really go.

Over the last couple of weeks several big name brands have stepped up in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Even though the number of cases continues to escalate so does the theme of corporate responsibility. The fashion industry specifically have truly pivoted their day to day operations to better serve the human race.

According to ongoing reports medical facilities across the world do not have the supplies needed to outfit staff members that are tending to those that have contracted Coronavirus or are just facing other medical issues. As spotted on BBC this deficit has been recognized by apparel brands throughout the globe and many have done right thing.

Here are some brands offering some noteworthy support for the betterment of the human race. Keep this mind when things are more stable (hopefully sooner than later) and ya’ll are spending those stimulus checks.

