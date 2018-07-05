Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Spent The 4th Of July 2018 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Spent The 4th Of July 2018
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Ciara’s Children Couldn’t Be Cuter
1 of 19
2. Tamar Braxton celebrated with Big Freedia
2 of 19
4. Kandi Burruss with hubby Todd Tucker and their son Ace
4 of 19
6. Taraji P. Henson and her new bae
6 of 19
7. NeNe Leakes was all smiles
7 of 19
8. Tamera Mowry Housely’s adorable kids
8 of 19
9. Ming Lee Simmons
9 of 19
10. Jeannie Mai in Paris
10 of 19
12. Mariah Carey
12 of 19
13. Chance The Rapper popped the question
13 of 19
14. Khloe Kardashian
14 of 19
15. DJ Khaled with the fam
15 of 19
16. Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry celebrated their new addition to their family
16 of 19
17. Monica snuggled with bestie Toya Wright’s baby Reign
17 of 19
18. Tina Lawson with her squad
18 of 19
19. Steve and Marjorie Harvey
19 of 19