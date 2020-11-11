When it comes to PlayStation and Xbox’s next-gen consoles, rapper/gamer BlocBoy JB had a very head-scratching take on who the company makes them for.

BlocBoy JB was on a mission to secure an Xbox Series X on Tuesday (Nov.10) when it launched, and he was successful, unlike many who hit social media to clown Best Buy. The “Shoot” crafter hopped on social media to boast about his purchase to fans and shared why the Xbox Series X, not the PS5, is made especially for people like him because PlayStation “got pride colors.”

“If you really look into it Playstation, they got pride colors, so Playstation supposed to be for the gays and Xbox supposed to be for the street niggas. Not saying that the gays can’t play the Xbox, but I’m just saying – Xbox for the gangster niggas. That’s my calculations…”

Blocboy JB says PlayStation is for the LGBTQ community and Xbox is for gangsters. pic.twitter.com/2rutD9C9ZK — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 10, 2020

Uhhhh, okay, guess he never saw this tweet from Xbox.

Maybe, BlocBoy JB is not a big fan of seeing the rainbow colors due to his beef with struggle rapper/informant Tekashi 6ix9ine. As to where he is getting this assertion that PlayStation’s signature blue hue has anything to do with being gay or pride, your guess is as good as ours.

Anyway, for the most part, the gaming world is inclusive despite there being racists knuckleheads on there. Twitter has been clowning JB for his very dumb take and deservingly so. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

HHW Gaming: BlocBoy JB Says PlayStation Is “For The Gays” Becuase It “Got Pride Colors” Twitter Says Huh? was originally published on hiphopwired.com