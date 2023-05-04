HHW Gaming: Celebrate May The 4th, aka ‘Star Wars’ Day, On Your Favorite Consoles With These Deals.

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Star Wars day, aka May The 4th, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than by heading to a galaxy, far, far away, on your favorite video game console?

It’s the official holiday Star Wars fans look forward to every year around the globe. Usually, you can count on a television channel to run a Star Wars movie marathon or your favorite baseball team to have a Star Wars-themed day at the ballpark.

The Star Wars universe spans not just films but also new Disney+ original series, comic books, novels, and of course, video games that all tie into each somehow someway.

The Star Wars franchise is rich with material, hence why there are so many video games spawned from it, some good and some very much forgettable.

Right now, you can hit both the Nintendo, Microsoft, and to some extent, PlayStation Stores for some fantastic deals on the Star Wars titles plus other related content and accessories.

Here is what Xbox is offering:

For a limited time, the Microsoft Store on Xbox is offering fantastic deals on Xbox Star Wars games from April 28 through May 4 and Star Wars movies for $7.99 UHD from May 2 through May 9 . Save 85% on Star Wars Squadrons. Limited-time price: $6 Save 60% on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Limited-time price: $24 Save 50% on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Limited-time price: $5 Save 33% on Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2. Limited-time price: $16 Save 65% on Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Bundle. Limited-time price: $7

Microsoft Store on Xbox is offering fantastic deals on Xbox Star Wars games from through Star Wars movies from through .

Fortnite Is Celebrating May The 4th With Some Cool Star Wars Content

Also, Fortnite has a Star Wars event kicking off, allowing players to use skins from the polarizing Star Wars prequel era. Currently, players can jump into the game and outfit themselves with different skins like Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, different variations of Clone Troopers, and more.

Players can also partake in a new “Find The Force” questline to unlock level-ups and free cosmetic rewards like a Clone Trooper outfit. Of course, if you have some V-Bucks to spend, 1,000 to be exact, you can purchase the Premium Reward Track that will instantly give you instant access to the Darth Maul and Coruscant Guard Outfit.

The new Fortnite x Star Wars event will also introduce different force abilities, allowing players to train with either Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul.

That’s just one of the many ways to celebrate May The 4th. If you want a pure Star Wars video game experience, hit the gallery below to see our picks of the best video games spawned from the franchise.

Have fun, and May The 4th be with you.

—

Photo: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars

The post HHW Gaming: Celebrate May The 4th, aka ‘Star Wars’ Day, On Your Favorite Consoles With These Deals. appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

HHW Gaming: Celebrate May The 4th, aka ‘Star Wars’ Day, On Your Favorite Consoles With These Deals. was originally published on hiphopwired.com