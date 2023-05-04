HHW Gaming: Celebrate May The 4th, aka ‘Star Wars’ Day, On Your Favorite Consoles With These Deals.

Happy Star Wars day, aka May The 4th, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than by heading to a galaxy, far, far away, on your favorite video game console?
It’s the official holiday Star Wars fans look forward to every year around the globe. Usually, you can count on a television channel to run a Star Wars movie marathon or your favorite baseball team to have a Star Wars-themed day at the ballpark.
The Star Wars universe spans not just films but also new Disney+ original series, comic books, novels, and of course, video games that all tie into each somehow someway.
The Star Wars franchise is rich with material, hence why there are so many video games spawned from it, some good and some very much forgettable.
Right now, you can hit both the Nintendo, Microsoft, and to some extent, PlayStation Stores for some fantastic deals on the Star Wars titles plus other related content and accessories.
Here is what Xbox is offering:
- For a limited time, the Microsoft Store on Xbox is offering fantastic deals on Xbox Star Wars games from April 28 through May 4 and Star Wars movies for $7.99 UHD from May 2 through May 9.
- Save 85% on Star Wars Squadrons. Limited-time price: $6
- Save 60% on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Limited-time price: $24
- Save 50% on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Limited-time price: $5
- Save 33% on Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2. Limited-time price: $16
- Save 65% on Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Bundle. Limited-time price: $7
Fortnite Is Celebrating May The 4th With Some Cool Star Wars Content
Also, Fortnite has a Star Wars event kicking off, allowing players to use skins from the polarizing Star Wars prequel era. Currently, players can jump into the game and outfit themselves with different skins like Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, different variations of Clone Troopers, and more.
Players can also partake in a new “Find The Force” questline to unlock level-ups and free cosmetic rewards like a Clone Trooper outfit. Of course, if you have some V-Bucks to spend, 1,000 to be exact, you can purchase the Premium Reward Track that will instantly give you instant access to the Darth Maul and Coruscant Guard Outfit.
The new Fortnite x Star Wars event will also introduce different force abilities, allowing players to train with either Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul.
That’s just one of the many ways to celebrate May The 4th. If you want a pure Star Wars video game experience, hit the gallery below to see our picks of the best video games spawned from the franchise.
Have fun, and May The 4th be with you.
Photo: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars
1. Star Wars: Squadrons
Before they delivered the remake of Dead Space, EA Motive gave fans the definitive experience of what it would feel like piloting an X-Wing or a Tie Fighter in 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons.
In our review of the game, we wrote: “If you have been waiting for a Star Wars game that gives you that sensation of piloting an X-Wing or Tie Fighter, Star Wars: Squadrons is definitely the game you have been waiting for.”
Star Wars: Squadrons is on sale for only $5.99 in the Microsoft Store, or you can play it for free as part of your subscription to EA Play.
2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is the definitive RPG for Star Wars fans who want to be paragons of the light by being Jedi or just cave into hate and become a Sith Lord.
The game was first released in 2003 on the original Xbox and has seen many releases since then. You can pick up the game right now on Nintendo Switch for only $14.99 and on Xbox consoles for $4.99.
3. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
What if Darth Vader had a secret apprentice that not even his master Darth Sidious, aka Senator Palpatine, didn’t know about?
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed explores that side story putting you in control of Star Killer, the powerful, mysterious Jedi who learns to harness his skills under Vader’s tutelage. Sadly the story never actually became Star Wars canon, and the sequel wasn’t memorable, but this game gave us the true feeling of being a Jedi before Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
You can pick up Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on the Nintendo Switch for $19.99 and on Xbox for $4.99.
4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
EA and Respawn shook the Star Wars world when it dropped its fantastic game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game was an instant hit, delivering us a brand new story, new characters, and game fans have been screaming for.
If you truly want to be a Jedi, this is the game you are looking for because Cal Kestis is now that guy. The game is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X for $39.99.
5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Of course, we were gonna get a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. Despite the poor PC Port, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lived up to the expectations delivering us a continuation of Cal Kestis’ story.
We are currently playing through it for our review, but critics have given this game glowing reviews. Jedi: Survivor is available on all platforms right now.
6. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
There have been numerous LEGO takes on the world of Star Wars, and all have been good, but the Skywalker Saga is the definitive LEGO Star Wars experience.
Right now you can you purchase the game on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo for only $23.99.
