HHW Gaming: Dwight Howard Teams Up With Xbox To Suprise Boy & Girls Club With Gaming Space

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard also has a big heart. He put it on display by teaming up with Xbox to bless well-deserving kids with a state-of-the-art gaming space.

Xbox is continuing to power dreams through gaming. It plans to keep that energy by announcing the expansion of its sponsorship with the iconic NBA franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. To celebrate, the Microsoft-owned video game company teamed up with the Lakers plus philanthropist and NBA All-Star Dwight Howard to remodel part of the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley.

The new state-of-the-art gaming lab features new artwork, custom purple and gold Xbox Series S consoles, gaming PCs, screens, and more to allow the club members to experience the joy of gaming and exploring their passions.

Howard, a long-time supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, even surprised the kids with a private meet-and-greet. The lucky kids had the opportunity to go one-on-one with professional hooper on the court and in their favorite video games found on Xbox Game Pass. Per the Xbox Wire blog post, “Howard was honored to join Xbox and the Lakers in bringing the joy of game to more fans in the greater Los Angeles area.”

The San Fernando Valley Boys & Girls Club is dedicated to serving boys and girls six to seventeen years of age by promoting educational, social, and character development. It also continues to help kids from disadvantaged circumstances realize their full potential by providing access to the tools and resources. The Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley serves 2,500 youth across 15 neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area.

This latest initiative directly results from Microsoft and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s two-decades-long partnership. Both entities will continue to work together to impact children’s lives by “providing access to technology and computer science resources through more than $150 million of software, cloud services, Xbox consoles, COVID-relief, cash grants, and more.”

To learn how you can help or get involved with the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley, you can head here. For more photos from the surprise meet-and-greet, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Xbox / Xbox News Wire

