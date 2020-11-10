HHW Gaming: Happy Xbox Series X Day, Gamers React To Missing Out On The Next-Gen Console…Again

It’s here, Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S|X is here, but once again, there is a lot of crying going on.

Gamers should be celebrating the release of the Xbox Series S|X today. Instead, they are once again pissed as hell that they could not purchase one of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. Gamers focused their frustrations on Best Buy, who quickly sold out of the consoles once they announced they were in stock.

Everyone after watching the Xbox series X and S on the Best Buy Website go from“Coming soon” to “Sold out”: pic.twitter.com/Lm8Cc91d7P — Edward Archer (@Archer117Archer) November 10, 2020

If this sounds familiar, that’s becuase it is. Back in September, when the first round of pre-orders for the Xbox Series S|X began, the fallout on social media resembled sneakerheads complaining about the SNKRS app when failing to secure highly-coveted sneakers.

To make matters worse, Amazon also announced that some customers who pre-ordered their consoles won’t receive their Xbox Series X consoles on December 31 or earlier. A Twitter user shared the sad news he received from Amazon, stating:

“We’re contacting you with an update regarding your order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before.”

We expect this to be the same story on Thursday when the PS5 drops and becomes available. Sony has already warned customers not to visit retail stores in hopes of securing a console becuase there won’t be any there for them to buy. Instead, Walmart announced it would have consoles available online and will have a staggered release throughout the day in hopes of defeating bots, allowing people to buy a PS5.

For more reactions about the release of the Xbox Series X and the headache when it comes to buying one, peep the gallery below.

