HHW Gaming: Microsoft Locks In 10-Year Deal To Bring ‘Call of Duty’ To Nintendo, Gamers React

Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch? Yup, it’s happening, and gamers are already wondering what that will look like.

On Tuesday, February 22, Microsoft president Brad Smith tweeted that his company has inked a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty back to Nintendo devices “the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity.”

“We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms,” Smith’s tweet reads.

According to the new contract, Nintendo owners can “experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty.”

Word?

The news follows after word hit the internet that Microsoft struck a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring the insanely-popular first-person shooter to its devices in December 2022.

Today the ink has been put to paper, making the deal official. When a COD finally comes to a Nintendo device, presumably the Nintendo Switch, it will be the first time since 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U.

Microsoft is probably hoping this will help get regulators in North America and Europe off its back, who has been a thorn in the company’s side, halting its astronomical $68.7 million acquisition of Activision/Blizzard.

Gamers think the deal between Microsoft and Nintendo could push the Japanese video game maker to make a more powerful Nintendo Switch finally console to run the COD games.

Microsoft Is Moving Like The Activision/Blizzard Is Happening

In other Microsoft news, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced: “a 10 year agreement with NVIDIA that will allow GeForce NOW players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition.”

It seems like Xbox is moving forward as if the Activision/Blizzard acquisition will happen.

As you can imagine, gamers are reacting to the news of Call of Duty coming to the Switch. However, they are still on the skeptical side, being that Nintendo’s popular console is two generations behind.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Infinity Ward / Call of Duty

