HHW Gaming: Nintendo Direct Focused On 2021 Games Announced, Switch Owners Are Excited

Nintendo Switch loyalists are currently on social media optimistically enthusiastic.
Tuesday (Feb.16), Nintendo announced it would be holding its first “true” Nintendo Direct live stream event going down tomorrow (Feb.17), and it will feature “roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.”
Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021
Understandably, it has been well over a year since the last direct, so Nintendo fanatics are hyped after learning about the upcoming direct and have already begun to ponder what else the iconic video game company has up its sleeve on top of the Smash Bros.Ultimate news. Some believe we could be getting our first glimpse of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2, Mario Kart 9, or even a new Metal Gear Solid game, which is highly unlikely.
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN
AFTER 530 DAYS
AFTER A FULL YEAR OF COUNTING
THERE IS FINALLY A NINTENDO DIRECT
THE JOURNEY IS FINALLY OVER pic.twitter.com/J6fvt97C2e
— Days since the last Nintendo Direct (@DaysDirect) February 16, 2021
Others think Nintendo will be announcing that classic The Legend of Zelda titles like Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker, or Twighlight Princess will finally be ported over to the Nintendo Switch. There is also the possibility of Nintendo finally announcing a Nintendo 64 emulator coming to the hybrid console, which is a longshot, but definitely something we would all love to see.
With a “roughly 50 minute” presentation, the possibilities are endless, but one thing definitely can be for sure, Nintendo will drop some big news. We have no clue exactly what that news is now and will have to wait to see. For now, you can see some of the reactions to Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct below.
1.
me during a 50 me during the 50— sita 🥀 | makar’s guardian 🌿 (@twilisita) February 16, 2021
minute class minute nintendo
direct pic.twitter.com/lCpXD9e2a0
Lol, we totally understand.
2.
Nintendo direct and the fans rn: pic.twitter.com/5lrL7FlzMf— Oomf is famous 😎 (@MrSinnohStan) February 16, 2021
Nintendo was hybernating.
3.
me, a bayonetta fan after today's nintendo direct announcement pic.twitter.com/pJDshsamia— yorha ✨ 太ったお尻 (@StormYorha) February 16, 2021
4.
Nintendo Direct 2021 predicition: pic.twitter.com/QgNHzUdD1W— AntDude (@antdude92) February 16, 2021
A prediction that you could confidently bet on.
5.
trying to find botw 2 news before nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/6xYXgLrNqD— Mimiﾟ* ✧･ﾟﾟ (@mimirose101) February 16, 2021
Great use of The Weeknd Super Bowl halftime show meme.
6.
Nintendo Direct: Lets get another version of this bad boy on the shelves ...— bigshelbs (@swimbigshelbs) February 16, 2021
We don’t need Mario Kart 9. pic.twitter.com/LrNNPAsnFr
We would also like to see a new Super Mario Sluggers game.
7.
Damn some of y'all weren't even born since the last big Nintendo Direct— Nibel (@Nibellion) February 16, 2021
Lol, no chill.
8.
My Nintendo Direct predictions:— Joshua @ZeldaUniverse (@WatcherJoshua) February 16, 2021
- New games will be announced
- It won't be good enough for anyone
- On Thursday, people will start begging for the next Direct
This is usually always the case.
9.
Nintendo Direct guys— dulllen (@DulllenDuck) February 16, 2021
it's been like 600 days LOL but we've persevered together pic.twitter.com/1pnUjWdP8K
Savage, lol.
10.
Nintendo Direct incoming!! pic.twitter.com/5w0ahkgrhs— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 16, 2021
FINALLY!