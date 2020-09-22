HHW Gaming: No Surprise, Xbox Series X Preorder Launch Was A Mess, Gaming Twitter Reacts

Remember when some folks were clowning Sony for its chaotic PS5 preorder launch boasting Microsoft’s would be more organized? Welp, that wasn’t the case at all.

Despite Microsoft sharing a detailed plan for the preorder launch for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S revealing the exact time and retailers, it was still a mess. Immediately following the drop of links, retail websites had issues handling the surge of traffic of gamers trying to get their hands on one of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles.

Witnessing it first hand, when a console is placed in the cart, and the purchased button was pressed, nothing happened. I did it enough times before finally, I received a notification from Target telling me the console was sold out. Amazon was no better. After you click on the link, you are greeted by the fail page featuring cute canines. If you keep hitting refresh, you can cycle through different breeds before you eventually get to the Xbox Series X landing page only to learn they are out of stock.

who needs an Xbox when there are Amazon dogs pic.twitter.com/cXTs004mzf — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 22, 2020

How about GameStop? That was a fail also. The company thought they were onto something, immediately putting you in a virtual queue until it’s your turn to purchase one of the consoles. That also was a fail. Once I got through, the only thing available was the video game retailer’s expensive online bundles.

This you? https://t.co/jmckWPTgy6 pic.twitter.com/YgcefWjhCy — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) September 22, 2020

Oh, and Microsoft, who was selling consoles directly, wasn’t any better. The website seemingly crashed while customers were trying to get an Xbox Series X or Series S.

This is what I keep getting on the Microsoft website. I apologize for making fun of PS5 for their pre-orders #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/Nq3sAMnlFh — JJ 🇵🇷 (@juanjomm99) September 22, 2020

While not apologizing like Sony, Microsoft thank those who were able to get a console and adding to the “record-breaking demand,” stating more consoles will be available on November 10.

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏 If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

Both launches were a sh*t show, with both companies basically taking the Hunger Games approach to their launches. We hope both Sony and Microsoft learn from this going forward. You can peep more reactions to the Xbox Series X preorder debacle in the gallery below.

