HHW Gaming: ‘Returnal: Ascension’ DLC & More Announced During PlayStation State of Play Presentation

Sony held its first State of Play stream for 2022, and whether it was a hit or not is up to your interpretation, but the company did have some big announcements.
We didn’t see anything about the Resident Evil 4 Remake, God of War: Ragnarok, Silent Hill, Metal Gear, or Final Fantasy XVI. If you thought that would happen, you deserve to be disappointed. We’re just keeping it a buck with you. Moving along, PlayStation’s straight-to-the-point State of Play presentation showed off trailers for games and DLC that we know for sure that we will be playing in this already stacked 2022, plus some new games dropping next year.
PlayStation’s next rumored acquisition, Capcom, kicked things off by showing off a new IP called Exoprimal. Fans have been roaring like T-Rex for the game company to bring back its dormant Dino Crisis franchise, but instead, Capcom opted to give us this new game that honestly looks like Anthem and Dino Crisis combined.
Other announcements include a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game a new demo for Team Ninja’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. We also got a look at Sifu publisher Devolver Digital’s next game called Trek to Yomi, a beautiful black and white samurai adventure, a collection of TMNT games, two new RPG games from Square Enix, a kaiju brawler called Gigabash and Gundam Evolution, a 6v6 online shooter first confirmed for Japan, now coming stateside. We also saw some new gameplay footage from Forspoken and Ghostwire Tokyo.
The one announcement that we believe stood out was the announcement of a new update coming to Housemarque’s fantastic game Returnal. The new update dubbed Ascension will see the arrival of campaign co-op and a new tower level that will have players trying to reach the top while taking out many different foes to get to the final boss, who looks absolutely terrifying.
The Ascension DLC arrives sometime later this month, and we cannot wait.
You can peep the rest of the trailers in the gallery below.
Photo: Housemarque / Returnal: Ascension
1. Valkyrie Elysium – State of Play March 2022 Announcement Trailer | PS5, PS4
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM, coming to PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4 in 2022.
The world is on the brink of destruction as a new Valkyrie’s story begins.
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is an action RPG with an epic story, beautiful environments, and new, fast-paced combat that incorporates the VALKYRIE series’ classic special attack and combo systems.
2. The DioField Chronicle – State of Play March 2022 Teaser Movie | PS5, PS4
An all new Tactical RPG with a deep and engaging story brought to life with a stellar cast, mesmerizing soundtrack, and introducing the new “”Real-Time Tactical Battle”” system (RTTB).
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4
Watch the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.
The games are based on the characters and themes based on the 80’s children’s cartoon and comic book series, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The game often takes place in a fictionalized New York city, in the sewers, inside a futuristic enemy bases and even across time itself! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022!
4. Trek to Yomi – State of Play March 2022 Story Trailer | PS5, PS4
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – First Announcement Trailer | PS5, PS4
It’s a JoJo gathering! This isn’t an experience you’d want to miss.
A fighting game featuring 50 characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, each from different arcs, is scheduled for release in 2022!
Enjoy the epic expressions in battle, as if the very characters created by Hirohiko Araki have come to life.
6. Forspoken – State of Play March 2022 “Worlds Collide” Gameplay Trailer | PS5
Frey is pushed to her limit in the strange and cruel land of Athia. She must use her magic-enhanced combat and parkour abilities to survive against the fearsome, twisted creatures that lurk in the Break.
7. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – State of Play March 2022 Trailer | PS5, PS4
A video showcasing STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, releasing on Friday 18th March for PS5 and PS4.
8. Ghostwire: Tokyo – State of Play March 2022 Official Launch Trailer | PS5
“Experience the mysterious events leading into Tango Gameworks’ highly anticipated action-adventure game, Ghostwire: Tokyo!