HHW Gaming: ‘Returnal: Ascension’ DLC & More Announced During PlayStation State of Play Presentation

Sony held its first State of Play stream for 2022, and whether it was a hit or not is up to your interpretation, but the company did have some big announcements.

We didn’t see anything about the Resident Evil 4 Remake, God of War: Ragnarok, Silent Hill, Metal Gear, or Final Fantasy XVI. If you thought that would happen, you deserve to be disappointed. We’re just keeping it a buck with you. Moving along, PlayStation’s straight-to-the-point State of Play presentation showed off trailers for games and DLC that we know for sure that we will be playing in this already stacked 2022, plus some new games dropping next year.

PlayStation’s next rumored acquisition, Capcom, kicked things off by showing off a new IP called Exoprimal. Fans have been roaring like T-Rex for the game company to bring back its dormant Dino Crisis franchise, but instead, Capcom opted to give us this new game that honestly looks like Anthem and Dino Crisis combined.

Other announcements include a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game a new demo for Team Ninja’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. We also got a look at Sifu publisher Devolver Digital’s next game called Trek to Yomi, a beautiful black and white samurai adventure, a collection of TMNT games, two new RPG games from Square Enix, a kaiju brawler called Gigabash and Gundam Evolution, a 6v6 online shooter first confirmed for Japan, now coming stateside. We also saw some new gameplay footage from Forspoken and Ghostwire Tokyo.

The one announcement that we believe stood out was the announcement of a new update coming to Housemarque’s fantastic game Returnal. The new update dubbed Ascension will see the arrival of campaign co-op and a new tower level that will have players trying to reach the top while taking out many different foes to get to the final boss, who looks absolutely terrifying.

The Ascension DLC arrives sometime later this month, and we cannot wait.

You can peep the rest of the trailers in the gallery below.

Photo: Housemarque / Returnal: Ascension

HHW Gaming: ‘Returnal: Ascension’ DLC & More Announced During PlayStation State of Play Presentation was originally published on hiphopwired.com