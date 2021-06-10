HomeGallery

HHW Gaming: The Biggest Announcements Made During The Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live! Event

Posted June 10, 2021

The Biggest Announcements Made During 2021 Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!

Source: Summer Game Fest


E3 2021 is right around the corner, but to get things started, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live! got the weekend dedicated gaming rolling early.

Thursday (Jun.10), Geoff Keighley and his Summer Game Fest presented by Prime Gaming are back, and he enthusiastically made some pretty big announcements during his live stream show dedicated to all things video games.

During the 2-hour show, we got some news on the 4th season of Call of Duty. We learned that a director’s cut of Hideo Kojima’s epic post-apocalyptic delivery saga Death Stranding starring actor Norman Reedus on the way plus was treated to a plethora of world premiere announcements.

Saving the best for last, Keighley proudly announced that his event was debuting the first gameplay trailer and release date for the highly-anticipated game Elden Ring.

Now keep in mind this is just the kickoff event with E3 beginning tomorrow, so there are still tons of gaming announcements coming, and we can’t wait.

Until then, you can step into the announcement trailers dropped during the 2021 Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! in the gallery below.

Photo: Summer Game Fest

HHW Gaming: The Biggest Announcements Made During The Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live! Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Evil Dead: The Game – Gameplay Overview Trailer

Your first look at the gameplay of Evil Dead: The Game is here! Narrated by the one and only Bruce Campbell himself.

2. Elden Ring – Official Gameplay Trailer

#ELDENRING comes to PlayStation on January 21, 2022.

3. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Story Trailer & Release Date Announcement

Deep underground, something evil has awakened. Descend into the underworld in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, coming to PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X on 22 October 2021.

4. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Official Announce Trailer

Shoot, loot, slash, and cast your way to defeat the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands arriving in early 2022!

5. Season Four Gameplay Trailer | Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

A new threat is coming from above… Season Four is landing into #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th.

6. Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Teaser Trailer

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in this definitive Director’s Cut. More info coming soon.

7. Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Announcement Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2, Coming 2021.

