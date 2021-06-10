HHW Gaming: The Biggest Announcements Made During The Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live! Event

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

E3 2021 is right around the corner, but to get things started, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live! got the weekend dedicated gaming rolling early.

Thursday (Jun.10), Geoff Keighley and his Summer Game Fest presented by Prime Gaming are back, and he enthusiastically made some pretty big announcements during his live stream show dedicated to all things video games.

During the 2-hour show, we got some news on the 4th season of Call of Duty. We learned that a director’s cut of Hideo Kojima’s epic post-apocalyptic delivery saga Death Stranding starring actor Norman Reedus on the way plus was treated to a plethora of world premiere announcements.

Saving the best for last, Keighley proudly announced that his event was debuting the first gameplay trailer and release date for the highly-anticipated game Elden Ring.

Now keep in mind this is just the kickoff event with E3 beginning tomorrow, so there are still tons of gaming announcements coming, and we can’t wait.

Until then, you can step into the announcement trailers dropped during the 2021 Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! in the gallery below.

Photo: Summer Game Fest

