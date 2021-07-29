93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox Series S|X owners are taking the skies with the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator and are proving being a pilot isn’t as easy as you think.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was officially cleared for takeoff on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles launching via Xbox Game Pass on (Jul.27). Gamers excitedly hopped in the pilot seat and put on their aviator shades to enjoy the iconic flight simulation game that has been deemed a must-play by Metacritic, sitting at an excellent 92 rating.

Edmond Training and Alessandro Barbosa said in their joint review of the game on GameSpot, “It’s a visually stunning showcase that really pushes the Xbox Series X, making it a great first title to exist solely on Microsoft’s latest hardware.”

If you clicked on the #MicrosoftFlightSimulator on Twitter, you would see stunning shares from players of beautiful sunsets and stunning true-to-life versions of cities and countries you can plot a course and fly to in the game.

Gamers are also sharing hilarious videos and images of them flying their planes and some extremely bumpy landings that would make Spirit Airlines proud.

The reactions pouring in proving that a game where you only fly a plane isn’t boring after all and could be absolutely fun. We’re looking forward to trying out the game ourselves to get in on the action. Until then, you peep some of the reactions from gamers who are enjoying Microsoft Flight Simulator below.

—

Photo: Xbox / Microsoft Flight Simulator

HHW Gaming: Xbox Series X Owners Excitedly Take To The Skies After The Release of ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com