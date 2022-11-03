HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ For Custom Xbox Series X & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

One thing you can count on from Xbox is a collaboration, and this latest one is pretty damn dope.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Xbox is teaming up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for a custom Xbox Series X and accessories that are as rare as vibranium and other incredible initiatives.

It’s only fitting that Xbox enlists Wakanda’s Master Scientist, who *in our best M’Baku voice* “scoffs at tradition” to unveil the custom goodies.

Five lucky individuals could own a custom Xbox Series X console that draws inspiration from the iconic Wakandan salute, custom controller holders bundled with replica Kimoyo beads, and custom sterling charms.

If you want to win one of these beautiful Xbox Series X consoles, you can head to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-themed Xbox microsite and try your luck.

But wait, there’s more.

Xbox Wants You To Make Your Own Black Panther-Themed Game

Of course, you will also be able to make your own playable Black Panther-themed game. Aspiring innovators can participate in a brand-new MakeCode curriculum inspired by the Marvel Studios film.

Users will learn how to make their code to bring their game to life. The hardware and software exclusives will be made available through Microsoft’s NTA programs that already work with 1900+ Black social enterprises and non-profits.

Other Wakanda Forever-Inspired Initiatives

Microsoft will also be teaming up with five creators for theater buyouts across the United States for private screenings of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It will allow under-resourced youth to “dream and see themselves as the future of tech innovators.” They will also interact with creators and learn about MakeCode while experiencing unique and memorable moments.

On November 7, Xbox will host Professor Jacoby DuBose at Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, where he will deliver the first Wakandan HBCU Lecture.

It will further expound on the MakeCode curriculum and feature a panel of Black gaming and STEM innovators. You can watch the panel on the University’s social channels.

Letitia Wright will also host a special drone presentation.

Very lit.

To see more photos of the custom Xbox Series X hit the gallery below.

Photo: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

