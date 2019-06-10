On Sunday, June 9, 2019, hip-hop lost a legendary personality, rapper, father and more in Bushwick Bill. The 3’8 rapper, most known as a member of the Geto Boys passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

RELATED: Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Despite earlier reports that Bill passed away Sunday morning with premature posts from some of his peers, Bill’s family, and publicist informed the public late Sunday night that he died peacefully surrounded by family. His last words were to his son, Javon, whom he told, “I’ll love you, forever.”

April 7. The last time I saw him. He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys. https://t.co/KUfgxHSAQa — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) June 9, 2019

Throughout Sunday, tributes poured in from the likes of Bill’s Houston rap peers such as ESG, Lil Keke to national mainstays like Biz Markie, Questlove and more.

See some of the tributes below.

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill [GALLERY] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com