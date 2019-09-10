CLOSE
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire Just Officially Declared It Fat Girl Fall

Posted September 10, 2019

This Sunday, our sister site MadameNoire and style influencer Maui Bigelow hosted CurvyNoire in the middle of New York Fashion Week. The three-hour event brought together plus bloggers, influencers, designers, industry leaders, and all-around curvy and confident women for an afternoon of fashion, conversation, and good feels.

DJ Chaz, better known as influencer Chastity Valentine Garner, spun tunes at Casa La Femme restaurant as curvy bodies began to fill the whimsical venue. While the event was closed out with a fashion show that featured designs from Jibri, The Wendy S Collection, Curved By Sylvia Mollie, and LiviRae Lingerie, the display of style began as soon as the doors opened, with guests rocking their boldest and brightest looks and officially declaring an end to Hot Girl Summer and the beginning of Fat Girl Fall.

Scroll through to see all the looks that were served on and off the runway and be inspired to celebrate your body and rock the curves you were blessed with.

 

1. Queen Aysh, Tasha James, and Mo Mo

Queen Aysh, Tasha James, and Mo Mo Source:iOne Digital

2. Guest

Guest Source:iOne Digital

3. Ty Alexander

Ty Alexander Source:iOne Digital

4. Wondrea Yvette Gilmore

Wondrea Yvette Gilmore Source:iOne Digital

5. Wondrea Yvette Gilmore

Wondrea Yvette Gilmore Source:iOne Digital

6. B. Garrett

B. Garrett Source:iOne Digital

7. Nzinga Imani

Nzinga Imani Source:iOne Digital

8. Phylicia Rene

Phylicia Rene Source:iOne Digital

9. Wondrea Yvette Gilmore

Wondrea Yvette Gilmore Source:iOne Digital

10. Queensentials Founder

Queensentials Founder Source:iOne Digital

11. Mallory B. Richardson

Mallory B. Richardson Source:iOne Digital

12. Nzinga Imani

Nzinga Imani Source:iOne Digital

13. Tazah Richardson

Tazah Richardson Source:iOne Digital

14. Korisha Curtis

Korisha Curtis Source:iOne Digital

15. Mo Mo

Mo Mo Source:iOne Digital

16. Phylicia Rene and B. Garrett

Phylicia Rene and B. Garrett Source:iOne Digital

17. Sherita Ivory

Sherita Ivory Source:iOne Digital

18. Queen Aysh

Queen Aysh Source:iOne Digital

19. Nzinga Imani and Wondrea Yvette Gilmore

Nzinga Imani and Wondrea Yvette Gilmore Source:iOne Digital

20. Plus in the DMV

Plus in the DMV Source:iOne Digital

21. Plus in the DMV

Plus in the DMV Source:iOne Digital

22. Plus in the DMV

Plus in the DMV Source:iOne Digital

23. Jezra Matthews

Jezra Matthews Source:iOne Digital

