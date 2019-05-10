How Four Friends Started Moms’nMosas To Celebrate Mothers

In 2015, Reddiah Vasser, Leticia Randle, Jonique Doll and Shakeia McPherson (aka “The Founders”) started Moms’Mosas, a brunch that empowers all mothers to celebrate their motherhood and promote sisterhood.

Moms’Mosas began as a few hours set aside on a Saturday to enjoy one another’s company. The brunch included drinks, “food, facials and gifts to simply show our appreciation for one another,” the ladies explained. That gathering inspired the group of ladies to create a day for other others. “we decided that all moms deserve a day, too. This effortless thought ultimately lead to our inspiration for Moms’nMosas. This intention reflects our desire to pamper, unite and uplift not only mothers, but more importantly, the unique women that they are.”

Reddiah, Leticia, Jonique, and Shakeia describe themselves as “career-driven women who individually have their own stories as mothers. “Through our childhood history, high school friendships and most recently, parenting our children together, we have maintained our connection. Our significance lies in our common goal to support, encourage, and empower each other through this journey called life.”

The annual Moms’nMosas brunch has grown from a small gathering at Bruno’s bakery to 45 mothers at this year’s event, which took place at the 1131B Event Suite.

“Each year, we bring a different element of surprise to our moms, during Moms’nMosas. This year consisted of giveaways, open bar, food, music, and as always a special gift from the Founders.”

The Founders of Moms’nMosas will continue to uplift and celebrate moms through various activities and events. “Not only focusing on the good times but the ongoing growth and development of the woman. Look out in the near future for more events brought to you by Moms’nMosas.”

