How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth

Naturi Naughton’s #blackgirlmagic resides in her resilience, her talent, determination, her radiant brown skin and smile. The Power actress was once apart of the girl group 3LW, but when that ended on sour terms she didn’t give up, she persisted and pursued her career as an actress. Like the days she was singing No More, she found success leveraging her innate gifts.
She landed the role of Lil’ Kim in Notorious, which propelled her to her biggest role yet, Tasha on Power. With the show coming to an end after six highly praised seasons, the brown skin bombshell recently opened up about the tribulations she was going through while filming, but how she persisted nevertheless.
What should have been the happiest time of her life, giving birth to her baby girl, led to depression when Naturi broke up with the father of her child just three months after she was born.
“I was devastated,” she told Essence. I didn’t tell anybody about our breakup for two years, because I was embarrassed and ashamed.”
The actress continued, “You know in your heart when you’re not happy and when you’re feeling undervalued. As soon as you realize that you are settling or conceding your worth, you have to make a move. Check in with yourself and say, “Wait a minute. Is this what I want? Is this who I really am?”
Naturi picked herself up by her stiletto and did what most Black women do, smile through the pain.
“The truth is, I was afraid to become a mother, and I honestly did not feel ready. I was uncertain about my relationship and unsure if I was going to get married. I wanted to have this perfect life because I had seen it in movies and my parents have been married for 48 years. Then it hit me: The perfect life that I envisioned may not be God’s plan for me right now, and it’s okay to be on my own journey as long as my daughter is healthy and happy.”
“Being a single mother doesn’t have to mean you’re unhappy: I bought my first home a few years ago, I star on Power and I’m dating again. I didn’t get married, and I don’t have a fairy-tale love story (yet), but I’m stronger than ever and having fun too.”
In celebration of the Power actress,here’s some fine an fabulous photos of her gracing the red carpet.
